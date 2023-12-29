The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Travis Konecny find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Konecny stats and insights

  • In 11 of 34 games this season, Konecny has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:55 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:12 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:46 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:11 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:17 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.