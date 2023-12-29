The Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Konecny, take the ice Friday versus the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Konecny? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Travis Konecny vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 19:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In 11 of 34 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 20 of 34 games this year, Konecny has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Konecny has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 34 Games 2 29 Points 2 16 Goals 2 13 Assists 0

