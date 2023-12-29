Will Travis Sanheim Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 29?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Travis Sanheim a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanheim stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Sanheim averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Sanheim recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|25:40
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|23:26
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|22:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|27:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:42
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Flyers vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
