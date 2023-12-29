For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Travis Sanheim a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Sanheim has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sanheim averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 109 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Sanheim recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 25:40 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:26 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:14 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:26 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:48 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 27:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:42 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

