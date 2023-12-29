The Philadelphia Flyers, including Travis Sanheim, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. If you'd like to wager on Sanheim's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Sanheim vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Sanheim has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 24:22 on the ice per game.

In four of 33 games this year, Sanheim has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Sanheim has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 33 games this year, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 33 Games 2 24 Points 0 4 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.