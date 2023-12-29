For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tyler Bertuzzi a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

Bertuzzi has scored in six of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in two games (one shot).

Bertuzzi has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 9% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:35 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:37 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 0 3 17:16 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:04 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 4-3

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

