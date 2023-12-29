The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi among them, play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Bertuzzi in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Bertuzzi has a goal in six games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has a point in 10 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

Bertuzzi has an assist in five of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bertuzzi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 14 Points 2 6 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.