When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tyler Johnson score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:06 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:56 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:49 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

