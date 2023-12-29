The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • Toffoli has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.
  • Toffoli averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:37 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 13:05 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 2-1

Devils vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

