The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toffoli stats and insights

Toffoli has scored in 10 of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.

Toffoli averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:37 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:50 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 13:05 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

ESPN+ and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.