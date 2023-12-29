The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Fancy a bet on Toffoli in the Devils-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN2

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:32 on the ice per game.

Toffoli has a goal in 10 games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Toffoli has a point in 16 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points six times.

Toffoli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 33 games played.

Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 33 Games 2 24 Points 3 14 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

