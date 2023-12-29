The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Foerster in that upcoming Flyers-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Foerster has averaged 16:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Foerster has a goal in four of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Foerster has registered a point in a game 12 times this season out of 33 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Foerster has an assist in nine of 33 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Foerster goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Foerster having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the NHL.

