Friday's contest between the American Eagles (5-7) and the UMBC Retrievers (5-9) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-76, with American coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no line set.

UMBC vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

UMBC vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: American 78, UMBC 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UMBC vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: American (-1.5)

American (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 153.8

UMBC is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to American's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Retrievers have a 10-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have a -73 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.6 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are allowing 83.8 per outing to rank 358th in college basketball.

UMBC loses the rebound battle by three boards on average. It collects 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 187th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 39.6 per contest.

UMBC connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (94th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 30.9%.

The Retrievers rank 255th in college basketball by averaging 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 327th in college basketball, allowing 97.6 points per 100 possessions.

UMBC has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.4 per game (338th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

American Performance Insights

The Eagles' -22 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.6 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per outing (265th in college basketball).

American records 34 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball) while allowing 31.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

American connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 34.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.6%.

American forces 10.3 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball) while committing 10 (51st in college basketball).

