The American Eagles (5-6) face the UMBC Retrievers (5-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UMBC vs. American Game Information

UMBC Players to Watch

Dion Brown: 16.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Khydarius Smith: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Banks: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Anthony Valentine: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

American Players to Watch

Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Stephens: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lorenzo Donadio: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lincoln Ball: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMBC vs. American Stat Comparison

UMBC Rank UMBC AVG American AVG American Rank 115th 78.4 Points Scored 74.2 202nd 353rd 82.3 Points Allowed 74.2 259th 187th 36.7 Rebounds 35.0 248th 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.0 110th 189th 7.4 3pt Made 9.6 34th 231st 12.8 Assists 15.3 84th 334th 14.4 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

