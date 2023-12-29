UMBC vs. American December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The American Eagles (5-6) face the UMBC Retrievers (5-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
UMBC vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UMBC Players to Watch
- Dion Brown: 16.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 13.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Banks: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anthony Valentine: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
American Players to Watch
- Matt Rogers: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lorenzo Donadio: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lincoln Ball: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMBC vs. American Stat Comparison
|UMBC Rank
|UMBC AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|115th
|78.4
|Points Scored
|74.2
|202nd
|353rd
|82.3
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|259th
|187th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|35.0
|248th
|249th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|110th
|189th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|34th
|231st
|12.8
|Assists
|15.3
|84th
|334th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
