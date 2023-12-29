The Utah Utes (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Washington State Cougars (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 8:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Utah vs. Washington State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Utah Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Players to Watch

Rollie Worster: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Gabe Madsen: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Players to Watch

Isaac Jones: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Myles Rice: 16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Oscar Cluff: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Rueben Chinyelu: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank 68th 80.7 Points Scored 80.4 73rd 209th 72.0 Points Allowed 61.9 14th 72nd 39.4 Rebounds 39.6 67th 206th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 70th 141st 8.0 3pt Made 6.9 233rd 32nd 17.2 Assists 14.3 131st 173rd 11.8 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.