Utah vs. Washington State December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Utes (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Washington State Cougars (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 8:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Utah vs. Washington State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Utah Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah Players to Watch
- Rollie Worster: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Gabe Madsen: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Washington State Players to Watch
- Isaac Jones: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Myles Rice: 16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Oscar Cluff: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Rueben Chinyelu: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah vs. Washington State Stat Comparison
|Utah Rank
|Utah AVG
|Washington State AVG
|Washington State Rank
|68th
|80.7
|Points Scored
|80.4
|73rd
|209th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|61.9
|14th
|72nd
|39.4
|Rebounds
|39.6
|67th
|206th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|70th
|141st
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.9
|233rd
|32nd
|17.2
|Assists
|14.3
|131st
|173rd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.1
|53rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.