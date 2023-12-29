The Utah Utes (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Washington State Cougars (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 8:30 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Washington State Game Information

Utah Players to Watch

  • Rollie Worster: 10.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Branden Carlson: 17.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Gabe Madsen: 14.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Keba Keita: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 7.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Washington State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Jones: 15.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Myles Rice: 16.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrej Jakimovski: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Oscar Cluff: 9.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Rueben Chinyelu: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Utah vs. Washington State Stat Comparison

Utah Rank Utah AVG Washington State AVG Washington State Rank
68th 80.7 Points Scored 80.4 73rd
209th 72.0 Points Allowed 61.9 14th
72nd 39.4 Rebounds 39.6 67th
206th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 70th
141st 8.0 3pt Made 6.9 233rd
32nd 17.2 Assists 14.3 131st
173rd 11.8 Turnovers 10.1 53rd

