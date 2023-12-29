The Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

Utah vs. Washington State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -7.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs Washington State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Utes have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Washington State's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Utah's .636 ATS win percentage (7-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Washington State's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Utah vs. Washington State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 6 54.5% 80.6 158 68.5 131 143.3 Washington State 4 44.4% 77.4 158 62.5 131 138.8

Additional Utah vs Washington State Insights & Trends

The Utes put up 18.1 more points per game (80.6) than the Cougars give up (62.5).

When Utah scores more than 62.5 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Cougars' 77.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Utes allow.

Washington State has put together a 3-4 ATS record and an 8-0 overall record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Utah vs. Washington State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 7-4-0 4-2 6-5-0 Washington State 4-5-0 0-1 6-3-0

Utah vs. Washington State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Washington State 12-6 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

