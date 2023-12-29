Friday's contest features the Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) facing off at Jon M. Huntsman Center (on December 29) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-69 win for Utah.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Utah vs. Washington State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Utah vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 76, Washington State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. Washington State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-7.1)

Utah (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Utah has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Washington State, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Utes are 6-5-0 and the Cougars are 6-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes are outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 per contest (119th in college basketball).

Utah is 67th in college basketball at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 33.8 its opponents average.

Utah makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 38.0% from deep while its opponents hit 33.6% from long range.

The Utes average 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and give up 85.9 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball).

Utah has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (212th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (230th in college basketball).

Washington State Performance Insights

The Cougars put up 77.4 points per game (119th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +164 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Washington State wins the rebound battle by 8.7 boards on average. It collects 40.0 rebounds per game, 58th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.3.

Washington State connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (175th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game at 28.0%.

Washington State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.0 per game (51st in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

