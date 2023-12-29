How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Utah Stats Insights
- This season, the Utes have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.3% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
- In games Utah shoots better than 37.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Utes are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 57th.
- The Utes score 80.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 62.5 the Cougars give up.
- Utah is 9-2 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
Washington State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Washington State has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 209th.
- The Cougars score an average of 77.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Utes allow.
- When Washington State allows fewer than 80.6 points, it is 9-2.
Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Utah posted 75.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Utes ceded 62.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
- Utah made 7.8 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Washington State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (66.1).
- At home, the Cougars conceded 61.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.6).
- Washington State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than on the road (34.2%).
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|BYU
|W 73-69
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/16/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 76-62
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/20/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
Washington State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Grambling
|W 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 69-61
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|Boise State
|W 66-61
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
