The Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah Stats Insights

This season, the Utes have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.3% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.

In games Utah shoots better than 37.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Utes are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 57th.

The Utes score 80.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 62.5 the Cougars give up.

Utah is 9-2 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Washington State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Washington State has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 209th.

The Cougars score an average of 77.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Utes allow.

When Washington State allows fewer than 80.6 points, it is 9-2.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Utah posted 75.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Utes ceded 62.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.

Utah made 7.8 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Washington State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (66.1).

At home, the Cougars conceded 61.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.6).

Washington State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 BYU W 73-69 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/16/2023 Utah Valley W 76-62 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/20/2023 Bellarmine W 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/29/2023 Washington State - Jon M. Huntsman Center 12/31/2023 Washington - Jon M. Huntsman Center 1/4/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Washington State Upcoming Schedule