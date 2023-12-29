The Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Utah vs. Washington State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah Stats Insights

  • This season, the Utes have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.3% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
  • In games Utah shoots better than 37.3% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Utes are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 57th.
  • The Utes score 80.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 62.5 the Cougars give up.
  • Utah is 9-2 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Washington State Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Washington State has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 209th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 77.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 68.5 the Utes allow.
  • When Washington State allows fewer than 80.6 points, it is 9-2.

Utah Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Utah posted 75.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Utes ceded 62.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.8.
  • Utah made 7.8 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Washington State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Washington State scored 5.0 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (66.1).
  • At home, the Cougars conceded 61.2 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.6).
  • Washington State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than away (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 BYU W 73-69 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/16/2023 Utah Valley W 76-62 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/20/2023 Bellarmine W 85-43 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/29/2023 Washington State - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/31/2023 Washington - Jon M. Huntsman Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Washington State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Grambling W 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
12/16/2023 Santa Clara L 69-61 Footprint Center
12/21/2023 Boise State W 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/31/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
1/4/2024 Oregon State - Beasley Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.