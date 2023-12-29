The Utah Utes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Washington State Cougars (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Jon M. Huntsman Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Washington State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Washington State Moneyline FanDuel Utah (-7.5) 142.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Utah is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Utes games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Washington State has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, six out of the Cougars' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Utah Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Utah is 51st in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Utes were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +15000, which is the third-biggest change in the country.

Utah's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Washington State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Cougars' national championship odds have decreased from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +25000, the fifth-biggest change among all teams.

Washington State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.