William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Nylander against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

William Nylander vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 20:17 on the ice per game.

Nylander has scored a goal in a game 14 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Nylander has a point in 29 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points 13 times.

In 25 of 32 games this year, Nylander has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Nylander hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 131 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 32 Games 5 46 Points 7 16 Goals 3 30 Assists 4

