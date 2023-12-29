Should you wager on Yegor Zamula to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Zamula has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 109 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 18:39 Away L 7-6 SO 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

