For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Adam Erne a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Adam Erne score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Erne stats and insights

  • Erne has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Erne has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Erne recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:01 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 8:46 Away W 6-3
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 11:02 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 5-0
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:49 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:28 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 4-3 OT
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 3:34 Home W 5-2

Oilers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

