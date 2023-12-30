The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Alex Tuch light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

