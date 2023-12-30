Will Alex Tuch Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Alex Tuch light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Tuch stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Tuch recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|4
|0
|4
|16:14
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:57
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Away
|L 6-4
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
