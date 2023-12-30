The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Alex Tuch light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

  • In seven of 29 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 4 0 4 16:14 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:57 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:47 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

