Alex Tuch will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres play the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Tuch intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In seven of 29 games this season Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Tuch has a point in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 11 of 29 games this season, Tuch has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Tuch's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 29 Games 3 24 Points 6 9 Goals 2 15 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.