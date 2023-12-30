If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of American and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on American's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How American ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 308

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

American's best wins

On November 16, American registered its signature win of the season, an 87-73 victory over the NJIT Highlanders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 305) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory against NJIT featured a team-leading 22 points from Lorenzo Donadio. Geoff Sprouse, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

68-65 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 314/RPI) on November 22

77-69 on the road over VMI (No. 357/RPI) on December 9

78-58 at home over Siena (No. 358/RPI) on November 13

87-85 on the road over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on December 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

American's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

The Eagles have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, American has the 20th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Eagles' 18 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to American's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

American's next game

Matchup: American Eagles vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

American Eagles vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming American games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.