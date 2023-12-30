In this year's Music City Bowl, the Auburn Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Maryland Terrapins. Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will act as host on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Auburn has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Maryland has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Auburn & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds

Auburn To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Maryland To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

