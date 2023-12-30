Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 30?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Auston Matthews find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in 16 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Matthews has picked up eight goals and five assists on the power play.
- Matthews averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:47
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|17:59
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|2
|1
|24:42
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|4
|2
|2
|21:30
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|2
|0
|21:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
