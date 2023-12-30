The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Auston Matthews find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

  • Matthews has scored in 16 of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Matthews has picked up eight goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Matthews averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:47 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:48 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 17:59 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 18:19 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 18:36 Home L 5-2
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 24:42 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 4 2 2 21:30 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

