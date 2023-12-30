The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Auston Matthews, take the ice Saturday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Matthews' props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Auston Matthews vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 20:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In Matthews' 32 games played this season he's scored in 16 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 21 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Matthews has an assist in 13 of 32 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Matthews hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 3 44 Points 4 29 Goals 3 15 Assists 1

