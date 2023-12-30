Should you bet on Brett Kulak to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulak stats and insights

In one of 32 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Kulak has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 2.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 75 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:04 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.