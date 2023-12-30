Should you bet on Brett Kulak to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulak stats and insights

  • In one of 32 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Kulak has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 2.8% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by allowing 75 total goals (2.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:44 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:04 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:52 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

