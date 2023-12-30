If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Bryant and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-0 NR NR 222

Bryant's best wins

Against the No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls on November 18, Bryant secured its signature win of the season, a 61-52 road victory. Against Florida Atlantic, Sherif Kenney led the team by delivering 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

104-86 at home over Drexel (No. 158/RPI) on December 22

101-93 over Towson (No. 226/RPI) on December 16

67-61 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on November 20

69-66 on the road over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on December 1

67-51 on the road over Siena (No. 358/RPI) on December 6

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, Bryant has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Bryant is playing the 192nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Bryant has 16 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: UMBC Retrievers vs. Bryant Bulldogs

UMBC Retrievers vs. Bryant Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Bryant games across these sportsbooks:

