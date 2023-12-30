Saturday's contest between the Bucknell Bison (3-9) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) squaring off at Sojka Pavilion has a projected final score of 66-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bucknell, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania Venue: Sojka Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucknell 66, Saint Peter's 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's

Computer Predicted Spread: Bucknell (-0.2)

Bucknell (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 130.1

Bucknell's record against the spread so far this season is 6-6-0, and Saint Peter's is 5-4-0. The Bison have hit the over in five games, while Peacocks games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Bucknell Performance Insights

The Bison are being outscored by 10.0 points per game with a -120 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.3 points per game (353rd in college basketball) and give up 72.3 per contest (214th in college basketball).

The 29.3 rebounds per game Bucknell averages rank 360th in college basketball, and are 3.5 fewer than the 32.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Bucknell knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from deep (202nd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.9 per game while shooting 35.3%.

The Bison rank 316th in college basketball with 87.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 346th in college basketball defensively with 101.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucknell has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (268th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.5 (306th in college basketball).

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

The Peacocks are being outscored by 1.7 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (350th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 per outing (45th in college basketball).

Saint Peter's grabs 35.7 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 32.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Saint Peter's knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (322nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 27.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.5%.

Saint Peter's has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (115th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.