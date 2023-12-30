The Bucknell Bison (3-9) square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Peacocks allow to opponents.
  • In games Bucknell shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
  • The Bison are the 360th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Peacocks rank 229th.
  • The Bison put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Peacocks give up (64.6).
  • Bucknell is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

  • The Peacocks' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
  • The Peacocks are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 357th.
  • The Peacocks' 62.9 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bison allow to opponents.
  • Saint Peter's has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bucknell is posting 3.4 more points per game (64.5) than it is when playing on the road (61.1).
  • At home, the Bison are ceding 72.3 points per contest in 2023-24, the same number as they are allowing in road games.
  • In home games, Bucknell is sinking 2.7 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than on the road (6.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to away from home (29.0%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.6.
  • At home, the Peacocks allowed 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).
  • At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Penn State W 76-67 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 Radford L 70-63 Sojka Pavilion
12/22/2023 @ Merrimack L 68-52 Hammel Court
12/30/2023 Saint Peter's - Sojka Pavilion
1/3/2024 Holy Cross - Sojka Pavilion
1/6/2024 American - Sojka Pavilion

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 @ Duquesne L 68-59 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/12/2023 UMBC W 66-60 Yanitelli Center
12/22/2023 Kean W 73-70 Yanitelli Center
12/30/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
1/5/2024 Iona - Yanitelli Center
1/7/2024 Mount St. Mary's - Yanitelli Center

