The Bucknell Bison (3-9) square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Peacocks allow to opponents.

In games Bucknell shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Bison are the 360th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Peacocks rank 229th.

The Bison put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Peacocks give up (64.6).

Bucknell is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

The Peacocks are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 357th.

The Peacocks' 62.9 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bison allow to opponents.

Saint Peter's has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bucknell is posting 3.4 more points per game (64.5) than it is when playing on the road (61.1).

At home, the Bison are ceding 72.3 points per contest in 2023-24, the same number as they are allowing in road games.

In home games, Bucknell is sinking 2.7 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than on the road (6.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to away from home (29.0%).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.6.

At home, the Peacocks allowed 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).

At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Penn State W 76-67 Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 Radford L 70-63 Sojka Pavilion 12/22/2023 @ Merrimack L 68-52 Hammel Court 12/30/2023 Saint Peter's - Sojka Pavilion 1/3/2024 Holy Cross - Sojka Pavilion 1/6/2024 American - Sojka Pavilion

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule