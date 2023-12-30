How to Watch Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bucknell Bison (3-9) square off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on ESPN+.
Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% the Peacocks allow to opponents.
- In games Bucknell shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Bison are the 360th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Peacocks rank 229th.
- The Bison put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Peacocks give up (64.6).
- Bucknell is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Saint Peter's Stats Insights
- The Peacocks' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than the Bison have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
- The Peacocks are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 357th.
- The Peacocks' 62.9 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 72.3 the Bison allow to opponents.
- Saint Peter's has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bucknell is posting 3.4 more points per game (64.5) than it is when playing on the road (61.1).
- At home, the Bison are ceding 72.3 points per contest in 2023-24, the same number as they are allowing in road games.
- In home games, Bucknell is sinking 2.7 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than on the road (6.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to away from home (29.0%).
Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Peter's scored 67.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.6.
- At home, the Peacocks allowed 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.6).
- At home, Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (4.9). Saint Peter's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than on the road (25.8%).
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Penn State
|W 76-67
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|Radford
|L 70-63
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 68-52
|Hammel Court
|12/30/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Holy Cross
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|American
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 68-59
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/12/2023
|UMBC
|W 66-60
|Yanitelli Center
|12/22/2023
|Kean
|W 73-70
|Yanitelli Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Iona
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|1/7/2024
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
