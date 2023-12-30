The Bucknell Bison (3-7) face the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Game Information

Bucknell Players to Watch

Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Michael Houge: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Latrell Reid: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Corey Washington: 10.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Armoni Zeigler: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Brent Bland: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Saint Peter's AVG Saint Peter's Rank 286th 67.5 Points Scored 62.1 354th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 238th 33.9 Rebounds 35.0 171st 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 11.3 15th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 5.9 320th 150th 13.4 Assists 10.5 343rd 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

