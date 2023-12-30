Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (3-7) face the Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Michael Houge: 11.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Corey Washington: 10.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Armoni Zeigler: 6.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Brent Bland: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Bucknell vs. Saint Peter's Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucknell Rank
|Bucknell AVG
|Saint Peter's AVG
|Saint Peter's Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|62.1
|354th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|238th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|35.0
|171st
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|15th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
