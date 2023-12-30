Can we count on BYU to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2500

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 18 17 21

BYU's best wins

BYU's signature victory of the season came against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 50 team (No. 3), according to the RPI. BYU picked up the 74-65 home win on November 10. In the victory against San Diego State, Dallin Hall tallied a team-best 18 points. Richie Saunders contributed 12 points.

Next best wins

96-55 at home over Evansville (No. 51/RPI) on December 5

77-49 over Arizona State (No. 61/RPI) on November 24

95-86 over NC State (No. 78/RPI) on November 24

90-74 at home over Denver (No. 147/RPI) on December 13

94-68 at home over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on December 30

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, BYU has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

The Cougars have the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Cougars have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

BYU gets the 175th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Cougars' 19 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.

Of BYU's 19 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

BYU's next game

Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

BYU Cougars vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV Channel: ESPN2

