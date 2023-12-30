Can we expect Cal Baptist to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 214

Cal Baptist's best wins

In its best win of the season, Cal Baptist beat the Jackson State Tigers in an 80-66 win on November 10. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo, in that signature victory, amassed a team-high 20 points with four rebounds and one assist. Hunter Goodrick also played a role with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

66-62 at home over St. Thomas (No. 183/RPI) on November 18

70-69 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 228/RPI) on December 16

74-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 290/RPI) on December 27

91-66 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 291/RPI) on November 29

67-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on November 19

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Cal Baptist has been handed the 293rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Lancers have 18 games left this season, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Cal Baptist has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Cal Baptist Lancers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

