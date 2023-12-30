Saturday's game that pits the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) against the New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) at Pan American Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Cal Baptist. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, New Mexico State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Cal Baptist. The two teams are expected to exceed the 137.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Pan American Center

Pan American Center Line: Cal Baptist -1.5

Cal Baptist -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 72, New Mexico State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (+1.5)



New Mexico State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Cal Baptist is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to New Mexico State's 5-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Lancers are 5-5-0 and the Aggies are 6-3-0. The teams average 141.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cal Baptist Performance Insights

The Lancers have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.7 points per game to rank 280th in college basketball and are giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 62nd in college basketball.

Cal Baptist comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.9 boards. It is pulling down 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per outing.

Cal Baptist connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (210th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 its opponents make while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

The Lancers average 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (213th in college basketball), and allow 86.7 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

Cal Baptist has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.8 (287th in college basketball).

New Mexico State Performance Insights

The Aggies' -34 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (248th in college basketball).

New Mexico State pulls down 34.9 rebounds per game (250th in college basketball), compared to the 34.6 of its opponents.

New Mexico State knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (265th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc (178th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 34.8%.

New Mexico State forces 12.4 turnovers per game (156th in college basketball) while committing 13.0 (280th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.