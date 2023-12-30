The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Pan American Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Baptist Moneyline New Mexico State Moneyline BetMGM Cal Baptist (-1.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal Baptist (-1.5) 137.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

Cal Baptist has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Lancers' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

New Mexico State has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of six Aggies games this year have gone over the point total.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.