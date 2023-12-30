The Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) meet the New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

  • Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hunter Goodrick: 8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brantly Stevenson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank
280th 70.7 Points Scored 71.2 270th
62nd 65.5 Points Allowed 73.6 248th
64th 39.7 Rebounds 34.9 250th
52nd 11 Off. Rebounds 8.3 250th
244th 6.8 3pt Made 6.6 264th
325th 11.2 Assists 13.1 215th
138th 11.3 Turnovers 13 280th

