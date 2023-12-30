The Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) meet the New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Hunter Goodrick: 8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Brantly Stevenson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

Cal Baptist Rank Cal Baptist AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 280th 70.7 Points Scored 71.2 270th 62nd 65.5 Points Allowed 73.6 248th 64th 39.7 Rebounds 34.9 250th 52nd 11 Off. Rebounds 8.3 250th 244th 6.8 3pt Made 6.6 264th 325th 11.2 Assists 13.1 215th 138th 11.3 Turnovers 13 280th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.