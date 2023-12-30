Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) meet the New Mexico State Aggies (5-9) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Cal Baptist (-1.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 18.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 10.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Robert Carpenter: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Rawls: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Cal Baptist vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|New Mexico State AVG
|New Mexico State Rank
|280th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|71.2
|270th
|62nd
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|248th
|64th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|34.9
|250th
|52nd
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|250th
|244th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|325th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.1
|215th
|138th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|13
|280th
