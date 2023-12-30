Will Calle Jarnkrok Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Calle Jarnkrok going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarnkrok stats and insights
- In seven of 33 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Jarnkrok averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jarnkrok recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:42
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|16:53
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:07
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.