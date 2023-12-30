Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Prop bets for Jarnkrok are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in seven of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 33 games this season, Jarnkrok has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 33 games this year, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Jarnkrok goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 17 Points 4 8 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

