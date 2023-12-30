Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
Can we expect Casey Mittelstadt finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In eight of 36 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mittelstadt averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|0
|3
|17:17
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|16:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.