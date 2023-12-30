Can we expect Casey Mittelstadt finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Mittelstadt averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:40 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:32 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.