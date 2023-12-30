Can we expect Casey Mittelstadt finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • In eight of 36 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Mittelstadt averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:40 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:33 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:32 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 17:17 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 16:38 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

