Casey Mittelstadt will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets face off on Saturday at KeyBank Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Mittelstadt against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 18:56 on the ice per game.

Mittelstadt has scored a goal in eight of 36 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 21 of 36 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 36 games this season, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 36 Games 4 31 Points 5 9 Goals 1 22 Assists 4

