Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
In the upcoming matchup against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Chris Tierney to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game versus the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|9:13
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
