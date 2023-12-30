Will Colin Miller find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).

Miller has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 4-3 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

