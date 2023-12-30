Will Connor McDavid Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 30?
Can we count on Connor McDavid finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
McDavid stats and insights
- McDavid has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.
- McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
McDavid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:02
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:54
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|22:55
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|20:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|0
|3
|18:31
|Home
|W 6-1
Oilers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
