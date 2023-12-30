Can we count on Connor McDavid finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.

McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:52 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:54 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:55 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.