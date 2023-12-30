Can we count on Connor McDavid finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

  • McDavid has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play, McDavid has accumulated three goals and 14 assists.
  • McDavid's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:05 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:52 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:54 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:52 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 22:55 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 20:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:45 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:31 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

