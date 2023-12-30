Connor McDavid will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McDavid are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Connor McDavid vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, McDavid has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 20:04 on the ice per game.

McDavid has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 30 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 24 of 30 games this year, McDavid has registered a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

In 22 of 30 games this season, McDavid has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

McDavid has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

McDavid has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 30 Games 10 45 Points 13 12 Goals 5 33 Assists 8

