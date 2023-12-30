Saturday's game between the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) and CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) squaring off at Icardo Center has a projected final score of 77-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UC Irvine, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 77, CSU Bakersfield 66

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-11.6)

UC Irvine (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

CSU Bakersfield has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while UC Irvine is 8-4-0. A total of eight out of the Roadrunners' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Anteaters' games have gone over.

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 70.8 points per game (274th in college basketball) and allowing 70.3 (162nd in college basketball).

CSU Bakersfield pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 33.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

CSU Bakersfield knocks down 2.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.7 (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Roadrunners average 92.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (247th in college basketball), and allow 91.7 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball).

CSU Bakersfield has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (95th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and are allowing 68.2 per outing to rank 112th in college basketball.

The 38.3 rebounds per game UC Irvine accumulates rank 110th in college basketball, 6.1 more than the 32.2 its opponents collect.

UC Irvine makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

UC Irvine and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Anteaters commit 11.5 per game (153rd in college basketball) and force 12.2 (176th in college basketball).

