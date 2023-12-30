Saturday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6, 0-0 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Game Information

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Modestas Kancleris: 5.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marvin McGhee: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Fidelis Okereke: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Derin Saran: 11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 11.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dean Keeler: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

CSU Bakersfield Rank CSU Bakersfield AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank
294th 68.9 Points Scored 80.5 67th
136th 69.2 Points Allowed 67.5 100th
225th 35.6 Rebounds 37.6 142nd
73rd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
357th 4.0 3pt Made 6.6 258th
333rd 10.7 Assists 17.2 36th
85th 10.7 Turnovers 11.2 128th

