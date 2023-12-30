CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6, 0-0 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 5.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Fidelis Okereke: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Derin Saran: 11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 11.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|294th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|80.5
|67th
|136th
|69.2
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|100th
|225th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|37.6
|142nd
|73rd
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|357th
|4.0
|3pt Made
|6.6
|258th
|333rd
|10.7
|Assists
|17.2
|36th
|85th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.2
|128th
