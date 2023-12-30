Saturday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6, 0-0 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Game Information

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 5.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Marvin McGhee: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Fidelis Okereke: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Derin Saran: 11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin Tillis: 11.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dean Keeler: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

CSU Bakersfield vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

CSU Bakersfield Rank CSU Bakersfield AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 294th 68.9 Points Scored 80.5 67th 136th 69.2 Points Allowed 67.5 100th 225th 35.6 Rebounds 37.6 142nd 73rd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 357th 4.0 3pt Made 6.6 258th 333rd 10.7 Assists 17.2 36th 85th 10.7 Turnovers 11.2 128th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.