For bracketology analysis around CSU Fullerton and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How CSU Fullerton ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-1 NR NR 103

CSU Fullerton's best wins

Against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on December 31, CSU Fullerton notched its signature win of the season, which was a 63-61 overtime road victory. Dominic Brewton was the top scorer in the signature victory over Hawaii, posting 17 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

64-54 at home over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on December 1

74-67 over Southern Miss (No. 268/RPI) on November 20

60-55 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 304/RPI) on December 6

67-56 at home over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 20

62-60 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on December 9

CSU Fullerton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

CSU Fullerton has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Titans are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, CSU Fullerton faces the 159th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Looking at the Titans' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Fullerton's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Fullerton's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Fullerton Titans

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Fullerton Titans Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

