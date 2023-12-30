What are CSU Northridge's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How CSU Northridge ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-0 NR NR 274

CSU Northridge's best wins

CSU Northridge took down the No. 130-ranked (according to the RPI) Long Beach State Beach, 84-68, on December 30, which goes down as its best win of the season. Dionte Bostick was the top scorer in the signature victory over Long Beach State, recording 18 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 168/RPI) on December 11

76-72 on the road over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on December 19

82-70 at home over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on December 22

84-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 24

76-73 on the road over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on November 9

CSU Northridge's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Matadors have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Matadors have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

CSU Northridge has been handed the second-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Matadors have 18 games left this year, including 18 versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.

Northridge's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

CSU Northridge's next game

Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

CSU Northridge Matadors vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

