Will Darnell Nurse Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 30?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Darnell Nurse going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Nurse stats and insights
- Nurse has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Nurse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:54
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|24:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 6-1
Oilers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
