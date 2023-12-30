On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Darnell Nurse going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

Nurse has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:38 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:18 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:39 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-1

Oilers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

