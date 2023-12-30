On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Darnell Nurse going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nurse stats and insights

  • Nurse has scored in five of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/28/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:38 Away W 5-0
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:38 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:18 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:54 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:39 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.