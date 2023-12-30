On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is David Kampf going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kampf stats and insights

  • Kampf has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
  • Kampf has zero points on the power play.
  • Kampf's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 113 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:41 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:21 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.